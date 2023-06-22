Grant Williams’ days with the Boston Celtics might be numbered.

A league source told MassLive’s Brian Robb the Celtics are “far from done” after reportedly swinging a three-team trade Wednesday night that sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies and brought Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards to Boston. And the forthcoming wheeling and dealing could involve Williams, perhaps as part of a sign-and-trade.

Sources told Robb that Boston retaining Williams, a restricted free agent, seems to be a “long shot” at this point barring another big move.

“The money and likely role for him is not there with Porzingis signed at $36 million,” Robb wrote Thursday. “Instead, look for the Celtics to try to swing a sign-and-trade with him per sources and instead add another player for guard/wing depth or grab a future draft asset or traded player exception.”

The Celtics also acquired two first-round draft picks — one this year (No. 25 overall) and one next year (top-four protected, via the Golden State Warriors) — in the reported Smart-Porzingis trade. They sent Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and a 2023 second-rounder (No. 35) to the Wizards, as well.

The extra draft capital could come in handy as Boston looks to build a strong supporting cast around its superstar duo, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. While Williams has been a valuable role player in his four seasons with the Celtics, it ultimately might be more beneficial for Boston to move on from the 24-year-old.

“If Williams is not retained, the Celtics would have the flexibility to use their taxpayer midlevel exception ($5 million) on the free agent market to add some help and stay under the second apron, which becomes a hard cap if the MLE is used,” Robb wrote. “Boston may also grab some useful depth in the draft with the No. 25 pick and are well positioned to move more picks now for the present by picking up a couple of first-round picks with the inclusion of Smart in the revamped deal.”

The Celtics’ offseason is off to a busy start. And it’s showing no signs of slowing down as Boston aims to retool ahead of the 2023-24 season.