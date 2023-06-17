Red Sox Offer Positive Update On Tanner Houck’s Scary Injury

Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck took a line drive off his face in the fifth inning of Friday’s matchup against the New York Yankees.

Boston had a commanding 13-1 lead after four innings until New York’s Kyle Higashioka’s at-bat ended Houck’s night on the mound.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters following Boston’s win over New York that Houck “got lucky” on the play as he remained conscious in what could have been a lot worse.

The 26-year-old visited Mass General Hospital on Friday in “good spirits,” and the team provided an update following said visit via Twitter on Saturday.

The right-hander suffered a facial fracture and is now resting comfortably at home. Follow-up visits in the upcoming week will decide the next steps as well as a treatment plan.