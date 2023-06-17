Red Sox Wrap: Offense Goes Berserk To Begin Series Vs. Yankees

BOSTON — The Red Sox crushed the Yankees, 15-5, to open up their three-game series with New York at Fenway Park on Friday night.

With the victory, the Red Sox improved to 35-35 while the Yankees dropped to 39-31 on their campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston’s offense (quickly) gave the Yankees problems, setting the tone early.

The Red Sox knocked out New York starter Domingo German after just two innings, tagging the right-hander for four earned runs before Yankees skipper Aaron Boone prematurely signaled to the bullpen — not that it made much of a difference.

Boston rallied to score 10 runs off 10 hits in the first three innings alone, including a six-run third inning, to which New York had no response whatsoever. The Red Sox also flipped the script on an opposing team, capitalizing on some not-so-orderly defensive play.

Tanner Houck, who looked on pace for another elite outing, polar opposite to German’s, was removed early after being drilled in the face with a comebacker to begin the fifth inning, leading to a facial contusion injury.

The Red Sox recorded 17 base hits with 10 for extra bases, going 10-for-18 with runners in scoring position, even leading Boone to pitch outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the eighth inning, signaling an early defeat and conserving bullpen arms. Boston, in the process, also set a season-high in hits and runs.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Justin Turner gave the Red Sox plenty of offense, going 3-for-5 with two home runs — including a grand slam — plus a double and 6 RBIs. The offensive outpour supplied by Turner alone marked the 15th multi-home run game of his career, the first since he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

— Masataka Yoshida, who was sidelined for fatigue-prevention purposes on Wednesday night, came back with a huge response at the plate for Boston. Yoshida went 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, which marked the first career four-hit game for the 29-year-old rookie.

— Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo gave New York its strongest source of offense, finishing 1-for-3 with a two-run double.

UP NEXT ON NESN

The Red Sox will continue their home series against the Yankees on Saturday night. That game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.