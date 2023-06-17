Red Sox’s Tanner Houck Was In ‘Good Spirits’ Before Hospital Visit

Fenway Park fell silent in the fifth inning when a line drive hit Tanner Houck in the face, but there were early signs of optimism for the Red Sox pitcher.

Boston manager Alex Cora told reporters after his team’s win over the New York Yankees that Houck “got lucky” and the 26-year-old was in good condition after leaving the game. YES Network caught a glimpse of Houck’s face contusion and showed how close it was to hitting the right-hander’s eye.

Houck went to Mass General Hospital and was accompanied by his wife, and Garrett Whitlock said he was making jokes prior to his hospital visit, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

Red Sox designated hitter Justin Tuner also dealt with a scary hit to the face during spring training. He got 16 stitches on March 6, and he could relate to what Houck experienced Friday night.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Turner told reporters, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “It’s scary when anyone gets hit up in the head (area). Obviously it was bleeding right away. He got his stitches back there and he was in good spirits and we know he’s a tough guy so he’ll bounce back. I didn’t get a chance to talk to him in the clubhouse, but a couple of guys did. And he was in pretty good spirits before he went to the hospital to get some scans and (get checked on). And hopefully it’s a few stitches and hopefully back out there.”

The positive developments should bode well for Houck, who had an effective start against the Yankees prior to exiting the matchup.