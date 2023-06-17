BOSTON — Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck made an early departure due to a frightening injury suffered during Friday night’s start against the Yankees at Fenway Park.

Cruising for the better part of four innings, Houck returned to the mound for the fifth inning with Boston ahead of New York, 13-1, but was struck by a line drive comebacker to the facial area off the bat of Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. The ball was batted at 89.7 mph.

Houck, who held his face and was bleeding on the mound as a result, was assisted off the field with a towel covering his face alongside Boston manager Alex Cora and a team trainer. It was revealed soon after that he suffered a facial contusion.

He pitched four innings while allowing one run off four hits and a walk with two strikeouts, tossing 59 pitches, 41 for strikes.

In a season where Boston hasn’t had luck on its side regarding the injury bug, more specifically when it comes to pitching depth, Houck provided reliability in the starting pitcher’s role. The 26-year-old entered Friday night leading Boston in innings pitched (63 2/3) and starts (12).

Cora replaced Houck with left-handed relief pitcher Joe Jacques.