Dalvin Cook is still on the NFL free agent market even with the season a month away from starting up.

Cook, who was released by the Vikings in early June after six seasons with Minnesota, reportedly generated plenty of interest from AFC East teams, including the New England Patriots.

Cook has visited the New York Jets and it was rumored that he planned to take a trip to New England, too, but neither team has yet to pull the trigger on signing the four-time Pro Bowler. It was reported Monday that the Patriots are most likely out on Cook.

Perhaps, either the Jets or Miami Dolphins will be swayed by the video Cook posted to social media Tuesday. It showed the 5-foot-10, 210-pound back showcasing his agility in a drill as Cook has stayed busy while teams are in the middle of training camp and getting set for their first preseason games this week.

The Jets still seem to be the favorite to land Cook, who rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the last four seasons. Cook also looks like he has fully recovered from the offseason shoulder surgery he underwent.

While the Patriots might be taking their attention away from Cook, it doesn’t appear that they are out of the running back market entirely. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported they still remain “highly interested” in Ezekiel Elliott. New England reportedly hosted the star running back on a free-agent visit at the end of July.

It could be tough for the Patriots to see Cook land with a divisional rival, but they could offset that move by making one of their own at the position.