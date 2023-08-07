Patriots Rumors: Latest On Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook Pursuits

A week ago, it felt like the Patriots were hours away from adding a high-profile running back to backup Rhamondre Stevenson. They’d worked out Leonard Fournette, hosted Ezekiel Elliott and shown interest in Dalvin Cook.

So, what’s going on? Has there been any movement?

Jeff Howe of The Athletic offered updates on both Elliott and Cook on Sunday, reporting New England remains keen on Elliott but less so on Cook.

On Elliott: “The Patriots have remained highly interested in Ezekiel Elliott, and the Cowboys are also in the mix to re-sign the 28-year-old, according to league sources. The New York Jets have also been in on Elliott.”

On Cook: “The Jets have shown heavy interest in Dalvin Cook, but there haven’t been any recent developments on that, according to a league source. The Patriots, who had some peripheral interest in Cook, are now almost certainly not going in that direction, according to a league source.”

Ultimately, the Patriots need to add another running back. That much was obvious to anyone who watched their first 10 training camp practices.

But it also is clear that some of the top veteran running backs on the open market aren’t in a rush to sign anywhere. So, don’t be surprised if this can keeps getting kicked down the road.