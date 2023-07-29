Where Patriots Reportedly Stand With Ezekiel Elliott After Visit

NFL free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott reportedly visited the New England Patriots with the three-time Pro Bowler in search of a contract.

But Elliott will leave One Patriot Place without that in hand.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapaport provided an update on where things stand between the star running back and the Patriots after the visit concluded.

“Zeke has left the building. But the two sides will stay in touch,” Rapaport tweeted Saturday evening.

This seems to be an ongoing trend with the Patriots and the free agents they have recently brought in with New England not securing a deal immediately as they step through the doors of the facility. That includes DeAndre Hopkins, who ended up choosing to sign with the Tennessee Titans over New England.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe gave further insight into Elliott’s meeting with the Patriots, as he looks to come to a decision soon with training camps having already started.

“Zeke Elliott and the Patriots discussed contract parameters, and there’s mutual interest, per sources,” Howe tweeted. “The Jets, who are hosting Dalvin Cook, have also shown interest in Elliott, who is expected to weigh his options in the coming days before making a decision.”

The Patriots have been linked to several veteran running backs this offseason, including Cook. They also brought in Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson for workouts.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reportedly put in a call to Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones to gain more insight into Elliott before the visit. Elliott, 28, is coming off one of his least productive seasons as a pro, rushing for 3.8 yards per carry — the first time he’s been under four yards per rush in his career — and 12 touchdowns in 15 games with the Dallas Cowboys.

New England already has Rhamondre Stevenson situated as its lead back with Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. behind him on the depth chart as well as Ty Montgomery in a third-down role. But it seems the Patriots want to add to that group in some way before the start of the season given all the high-profile names they have been interested in at that position.