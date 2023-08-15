It’s hard to argue the signing of Ezekiel Elliott is anything other than a good thing for the Patriots.

The 28-year-old won’t cost much money, should be a solid goal-line running back — assuming New England can get to the actual goal line — and will provide needed depth in the backfield. Elliott also is great in blitz pickup.

However, on an individual level, Elliott’s arrival can be viewed as great news for some Patriots, but bad for others.

Here are four New England players who could be most impacted by the Patriots landing Elliott:

Story continues below advertisement

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

It’s no secret that Stevenson wore down last season due to excessive usage, partially caused by multiple injury absences for Damien Harris. When fully healthy, Stevenson was one of the NFL’s best all-around backs, emerging as both a dynamic runner and capable receiver. If nothing else, Elliott should spell Stevenson in goal-line and blitz-pickup scenarios — both of which are taxing on running backs. A quality backup should mean a fresher Stevenson at the end of the season, which would be good for everyone.

QB Mac Jones

We’ll believe the Patriots have a good red-zone passing offense when we see it. Elliott is as good of a running back inside the 10-yard line as you’ll find in the NFL and should take pressure off Jones and his receivers. Moreover, New England’s uncertainty at both tackle spots could result in more blocking responsibilities for running backs. Jones must receive better protection this season, and Elliott, among the better blocking backs in the league, should help the cause.

RBs Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong

If the Patriots believed either 2022 draft pick was ready to back up Stevenson, they wouldn’t have thrown money at Elliott. That’s not to say neither player is promising. Harris, a sixth-round pick, showed flashes last season, and Strong, a fourth-rounder, has the kind of speed that could make him an exciting player. But both struggled to stand out during the first few weeks of training camp, and Strong missed the last two practices due to an undisclosed injury.

There’s a very real chance that one of the two — if not both — is off the roster by the end of August. If we had to bet, Harris would be first on the chopping block, but it could go either way.

Story continues below advertisement

WR Ty Montgomery

Montgomery is listed as a receiver on the Patriots’ official website, but he’s seen work at both running back and wideout while on the practice field. The problem: He just can’t stay on the practice field.

The hyper-versatile Montgomery essentially missed nearly all of last season after an impressive training camp that indicated a major role in Matt Patricia’s offense. This summer, Montgomery again got off to an impressive start, but he hasn’t been seen since suffering a leg injury during the second practice of camp. If and when he’s ready to return, Montgomery might not have an open spot in the running back room. And the same might be true on the receiver depth chart thanks to the emergence of sixth-round rookie Demario Douglas.