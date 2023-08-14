FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots entered this week banged up, and things didn’t get any better during Monday’s practice.

Tight end Mike Gesicki left practice early and didn’t return after suffering an injury during a 1-on-1 tackling drill. Gesicki was matched up with linebacker Jahlani Tavai and landed hard on his side, then was helped off the field.

Near the end of practice, linebacker Anfernee Jennings suffered an apparent right hand/wrist injury during an 11-on-11 pass rush. The third-year pro went to the ground in pain and was worked on by trainers before getting to his feet and walking to the sideline. Jennings didn’t return to practice, but there were only a few minutes left in the session.

The severity of both injuries remains unclear. The Patriots also began practice with 11 players unable to participate.

New England will take Tuesday off as it travels to Green Bay for a pair of joint practices and a preseason matchup with the Packers.