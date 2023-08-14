FOXBORO, Mass. — It might be time to worry about Jonathan Jones.

The Patriots cornerback participated in each training camp practice until the Aug. 4 in-stadium session, which saw his first absence of the summer. At the time, it seemed like Jones was among a handful of veterans who simply got the night off.

But he hasn’t been spotted in the 10 days since, including Monday afternoon’s practice in New England. In that time, Jones missed five practices and the preseason home loss to the Houston Texans. So, he clearly is dealing with some sort of injury situation.

In total, 11 players didn’t participate in Monday’s practice. Here’s the full absence list:

OL Mike Onwenu

OT Calvin Anderson

RB/WR Ty Montgomery

ST Cody Davis

RB Pierre Strong

OL Kody Russey

LB Ronnie Perkins

DE Trey Flowers

G Bill Murray

G Cole Strange

CB Jonathan Jones

Flowers hasn’t practiced since signing with the Patriots last week. He remains on the physically unable to perform list, along with guard Mike Onwenu and special teamer Cody Slater — both of whom haven’t practiced all summer. Anderson, meanwhile, still is on the non-football illness list. All four players can be activated at any time.

And then there’s Montgomery, who’s been sidelined since suffering a leg injury during the second training camp practice. Fellow running back Pierre Strong also has missed the last two practices.

On a positive note, Cole Strange was in uniform and on the field for the second day in a row, although he once again didn’t participate. Nevertheless, he appears to be trending in the positive direction while rehabbing a left leg injury.

The Patriots will take Tuesday off as they travel to Green Bay for a pair of joint practices and a preseason matchup with the Packers.