FOXBORO, Mass. — You could make a strong case the Patriots need to sign a veteran running back, be it Dalvin Cook or someone else. New England can’t afford to overwork Rhamondre Stevenson as heavily as it did in 2022.

But how does Stevenson feel about the rumors tying the Patriots to Cook, who reportedly could visit New England in the near future?

“I’m totally confident in our room right now,” Stevenson said after Friday’s training camp practice. “But if we get another one, you know, I’m with that too. I’m just playing the game right now. I’m not really worried about who we sign, contracts — nothing like that. Just the game of football.”

Whether the Patriots, who released veteran James Robinson before training camp, add another back remains to be seen. Cook reportedly will visit the New York Jets this weekend, and New England elected not to sign Leonard Fournette or Darrell Henderson after recent free agent workouts.

As it stands now, the only options behind Stevenson are sophomore backs Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong, and veterans Ty Montgomery and J.J. Taylor.

Montgomery and Taylor are known commodities. The former is hyper-versatile but has battled injuries in recent seasons, and the latter never has done much with his opportunities in New England.

But Harris and Strong showed flashes of potential last year, especially during a late-season win against the Arizona Cardinals. Stevenson likes what he’s seen from both youngsters in their first full NFL offseasons.

“They’re trying to be students of the game,” Stevenson said. “They’re trying to learn. They put their best foot forward out here and in the classroom. So, I’m just proud of those guys. They’re stepping up.”

That’s great and everything, but the reality is that New England wouldn’t be kicking the tires on Cook and Fournette if it were sold on either Strong or Harris as top backups. This will remain a top storyline throughout training camp.