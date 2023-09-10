Ahead of the Red Sox weekend series with the Baltimore Orioles, Alex Cora joined Tom Caron on Friday Night at Fenway.

The two discussed some of the biggest storylines from this season including the impact Nick Pivetta has had for the Sox’s pitching staff. Cora explains how Pivetta has added pitches to his arsenal to become a more well rounded player.

Cora also explains the emergence of Tristan Casas who’s second half performance has put him in the discussion for Rookie of the Year.

For more, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.