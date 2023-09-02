Danielle Marmer was revealed as general manager of the Boston franchise in the Professional Women’s Hockey League on Friday, and she revealed how her time with the Bruins had an effect on her.

Marmer served as player development and scouting assistant with Boston last season, and she played an integral part at Quinnipiac as a player and on its staff.

The initial wave of free agency began Friday, and teams have until Sept. 10 to lock up three players. The majority of rosters will be built through the 2023 PWHL Draft on Sept. 18. Boston has the third pick in the first round, and Marmer revealed her process in finding the right players for her team.

“I’m a product of the mentors that I’ve worked for — the organizations I’ve been a part of,” Marmer said, per the PWHL. “Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins put it really well when he says that ‘in order to play at the highest level you have to have hockey sense and you have to have courage.’ And he says the simple way of remembering that is: head and heart. That’s something I want to take with me when I think about building this team. We’re dealing with the highest level of talent in women’s hockey. This talent pool is unbelievable so we’re going to have skilled players on all six teams. So something that I’m prioritizing is that head and heart.”

Marmer said in her introduction video she wanted to build a team befitting of the championship expectations that other Boston teams have. The Bruins have been vocal in their support of Marmer and the PWHL as the league’s goal is to begin its 24-game regular season in January.

You can check out Marmer’s journey to the Bruins in her “My Story,” which can be watched on NESN 360.