Bruins Congratulate Danielle Marmer On PWHL GM Opportunity

The Bruins sent a parting message to Danielle Marmer after she was announced as one of the six general managers of the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Marmer served as player development and scouting assistant with Boston last season, and she will get her chance in a larger role as GM of the Boston franchise in the PWHL.

“The Boston Bruins are excited for Danielle Marmer and this unique opportunity,” Don Sweeney said in a statement shared on social media. “Our organization will certainly miss Danielle and the impact that was made on both our staff and our players. We wish Danielle success in her new endeavor!”

The initial free agency period begins at 1 p.m. ET on Friday, and teams will have ten days to build out their rosters until the 2023 PWHL Draft on Sept. 18. The league announced Friday that Boston will have the third pick in the first round.

“… I know you want a competitive team that vies for championships year after year, that’s just how Boston is,” Marmer said in an introductory video released by the PWHL Boston franchise. “And I’m committed to building a team that this city will be proud of. …”

The league announced plans to start the 24-game regular season in January, but a full schedule has not been released as of Friday morning.

You can check out Marmer’s hockey journey by watching her “My Story” on NESN 360.