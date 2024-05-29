Watch Bruins Players Wish PWHL Luck Before Championship Game

LOWELL, Mass. — Before PWHL Boston prepared to battle PWHL Minnesota for Game 5 of the Walter Cup at Tsongas Center, several Boston Bruins players sent videos wishing the team the best.

Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman and captain Brad Marchand taped their words of encouragement together.

LET’S GOOOOO.



Go get that title, @PWHL_Boston!



Tune in to Game 5 of the PWHL Finals tonight at 7 p.m. ET on @NESN. pic.twitter.com/c9jRlnfD9j — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 29, 2024

“Hey everyone. Sway and Marchy here,” Swayman said, per team video. “We’re wishing you luck tonight in Game 5 against Minnesota. All of Boston is behind you. It’s going to be an incredible atmosphere, and we can’t wait to see you take home the trophy tonight.”

Marchand added: “Good luck. We’re rooting for you.”

Bruins forward Charlie Coyle also sent a solo message to PWHL Boston.

“Hey ladies, it’s Charlie Coyle here,” Coyle said in his video. “Just want to wish you guys, ‘Best of Luck.’ Go get ’em. We’re pulling for you. Everyone in Boston is behind you and supporting you. So, leave it all out there and enjoy it.”

PWHL Boston forced the decisive Game 5 by defeating PWHL Minnesota 1-0 in double overtime in Game 4 on Sunday night. Boston won the first game of the best-of-five series before falling to Minnesota in Games 2 and 3.

Boston made the finals by sweeping PWHL Montreal in the first round. Minnesota trailed PWHL Toronto in its opening-round matchup before completing the reverse sweep to punch its ticket to the Walter Cup Final.

Puck drop from Tsongas Center for the winner-takes-all game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN+.