FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Thursday enjoyed perfect practice attendance for the second day in a row.

But that doesn’t tell the full story.

Second-year guard Cole Strange didn’t do much of anything during the media-access portion of practice. Strange, who suffered/re-aggravated a knee injury during last Sunday’s win over the New York Jets, was listed as “limited” on Wednesday’s injury report.

Rookies Atonio Mafi and Sidy Sow both worked between Trent Brown and David Andrews as New England ran through some team drills. Mafi replaced Strange during the second half against the Jets.

Obviously, Strange’s status will be worth monitoring as the week progresses. So, too, will nose tackle Davon Godchaux, who suffered an ankle injury during the Patriots’ victory at MetLife Stadium.

New England will practice again Friday before holding a closed walkthrough Saturday. The Patriots and Cowboys are scheduled to kick off from AT&T Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Featured image via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images