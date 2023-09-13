With Aaron Rodgers out for the season, Shannon Sharpe believes the Jets should contact one of the few quarterbacks with a better résumé than the four-time NFL MVP.

Rodgers’ entire 2023 campaign was shut down Monday night at MetLife Stadium. Mere minutes into New York’s eventual overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, the 39-year-old tore his Achilles as he was sacked by defensive end Leonard Floyd. Third-year pro Zach Wilson now is in line to quarterback the Jets for the remainder of the season.

Wilson doesn’t exactly inspire a ton of optimism in the Meadowlands, though, so it probably would be wise for New York to look into other options behind center. Sharpe, for one, believes the Jets should give Tom Brady a buzz.

“I’m calling Tom Brady,” Sharpe said Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take,” as transcribed by the New York Post. “Seriously, I am going to put a call into Tom Brady. All these other guys, I understand that. (Carson) Wentz is available and Nick Foles is available and maybe you can get Matt Ryan to come up out of the booth, CBS. I’m calling Tom. Tom, seriously, we got 25 mill on the table for you. Can you come give us something?”

Sharpe wasn’t the only pundit to suggest this approach for New York. Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum also advised his old team to call Brady, and FS1’s Nick Wright went as far as to say the seven-time champion is the “only” solution to New York’s QB problem.

It doesn’t sound like there’s any chance Brady will link up with his longtime rival, though. The Jets reportedly don’t plan to contact the 46-year-old, who is “super content” in retirement.