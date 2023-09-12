Zach Wilson now is “the guy” in New York, but the Jets probably should have the 24-year-old on a very short leash.

After all, Wilson’s poor play across two seasons in the Meadowlands was the driving force for Gang Green to go all out to acquire Aaron Rodgers over the season. New York ultimately pried Rodgers out of Green Bay in late April, but the four-time NFL MVP no longer has a chance to be the Jets’ savior this season. Rodgers tore his Achilles on his fourth snap in Monday night’s overtime win over the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium and is out for the rest of the campaign.

Wilson still might have untapped potential and there are a handful of free-agent options out there for the Jets if they prefer an external solution. But if you ask FS1’s Nick Wright, New York only should have its eyes on one signal-caller.

“If Rodgers’ injury is as bad as this halftime show is making it sound like it is, then there’s only one possible answer: Tom Brady to the Jets,” Wright posted to the X platform Monday evening.

Wright wasn’t the only pundit who believed the Jets should give Brady a buzz. ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum, a former New York general manager, also listed it as an option for the Jets after Rodgers went down.

That said, the percentage chance of Brady taking his talents to East Rutherford probably can be set at zero. The seven-time Super Bowl champion appears to be more than content in retirement and has a potential conflict of interest out in Las Vegas. If the Jets are going to bring in a veteran, it’s probably going to be someone like Joe Flacco or Matt Ryan.

But for now, Wilson will have a chance to regain the confidence of the organization that drafted him second overall in 2021. The BYU product’s next opportunity to impress will be Sunday in Dallas.