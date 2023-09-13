It’s a fun hypothetical, but don’t expect Tom Brady to be the solution to the Jets’ quarterback problem.

Signal-caller might have been the least of New York’s concerns entering the 2023 season, as Aaron Rodgers was brought in to be a savior for the franchise. But the four-time NFL MVP no longer can help the Jets this season after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury Monday night.

Zach Wilson now sits atop New York’s quarterback depth chart, but the Jets probably shouldn’t have much faith in the 24-year-old. Brady was mentioned by countless football fans and media members alike as a potential desperation move for New York, but ESPN’s Jeff Darlington doesn’t see it happening.

“It would make sense, honestly, if the Jets reached out to him,” Darlington said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” as transcribed by Bleacher Report. “Before this injury ever happened, he was very inclined to stay in retirement and I don’t have any reason to believe otherwise.”

The NFL insider also noted how even if Brady wanted to take his talents to the Meadowlands, his minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders would make such a move “complicated.”

But while Brady doesn’t appear to be a real option for the Jets, they do have a handful of other veteran options to choose from if they feel so inclined.