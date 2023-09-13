Breathe easy, Patriots fans. Tom Brady reportedly has no interest in joining the New York Jets, and vice versa.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on Wednesday reported the Jets will not pursue Brady as a replacement for Aaron Rodgers.

“I’m told the team will not be inquiring with Brady about any interest in a return to football,” Russini wrote on the X platform. “Brady has also made clear to people close to him, he’s done playing football.”

New York lost Rodgers to a season-ending torn Achilles just four plays into his Jets debut. Head coach Robert Saleh said the team now is fully committed to Zach Wilson as its new starting quarterback and will not look to sign a free agent to compete with or replace him.

“Under no circumstance is this a competition,” Saleh told reporters Wednesday. “This is Zach’s team, and we’re rolling with Zach.”

Brady retired from the NFL in February and said earlier this week that he’s “super content” with his post-football life, which included a ceremony honoring him at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

“You just never want to have one drop left and think, ‘Ah, everyone’s out there playing, and I’m sitting up here, and I still feel like I could do it,’ ” the 46-year-old said on his “Let’s Go!” podcast hours before Rodgers’ injury.

“I don’t feel like that. I feel like I’m just super content with my decision and where I’m at in life.”