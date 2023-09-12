The NFL world was completely stunned Monday night when Aaron Rodgers went down with an injury minutes into his Jets debut.

The star quarterback himself, however, might not have been totally shell-shocked.

Rodgers was injured on only the fourth snap of his New York tenure. Coming out of a shotgun set, the star quarterback quickly was swarmed by Leonard Floyd after the Bills defensive end evaded a cut block from left tackle Duane Brown. Rodgers tore his Achilles as he was brought down by Floyd, and his season now is over.

The aforementioned play design, according to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt and Dianna Russini, was not one Rodgers liked.

“Aaron Rodgers had expressed to #Jets coaches that he doesn’t like the play-calls involving the cut-blocks because he can’t extend the play and it forces him to get rid of the ball quickly, sources tell me and @DMRussini,” Rosenblatt posted to X on Tuesday morning. “It failed twice on his four drop-backs — one resulted in a throwaway, on the other he got injured when Duane Brown’s cut failed to stop Leonard Floyd.”

The playing surface might not have done Rodgers any favors either. Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari, a former teammate of Rodgers, was irate after his close friend went down and called on the NFL to remove artificial turf from all stadiums.

But regardless of the prominent factors in the Rodgers situation, the Jets now must move forward without the future Hall of Famer. Zach Wilson is QB1 in the Meadowlands for now, but New York has started to reach out to veteran free agents at the position, per Russini.