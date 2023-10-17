FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones apparently did enough in Sunday’s loss in Las Vegas to keep his job for at least another week.

When asked Tuesday whether he expects Jones to start against the Buffalo Bills, Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien replied simply with “yes.”

Jones completed 24 of 33 passes for 200 yards and zero touchdowns in New England’s deflating loss to the Raiders. He also threw one of the worst interceptions of his career.

But the struggling third-year pro will get another chance this Sunday at Gillette Stadium, likely because the Patriots don’t have any better options.

But who will be Jones’ top backup?

Rookie receiver/quarterback Malik Cunningham filled the role Sunday after being signed to the active roster the day prior. But O’Brien said the team’s plan for Cunningham will be “week to week.”

O’Brien also said coaches haven’t lost confidence in sophomore Bailey Zappe, who was demoted to emergency third quarterback in Vegas.

The Patriots and Bills will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. New England is 1-5, while Buffalo is 4-2.

