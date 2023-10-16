LAS VEGAS — In many ways, Sunday saw another typical post-rookie-season performance from Mac Jones.

Slow start? Check. Brutal turnover on a promising drive? Check. Dragged down by an awful supporting cast? Check. Ballsy late-game rebound to make it close? Check. Bad sack in a big spot that you also could blame on someone else? Check.

When the dust settled at Allegiant Stadium, Jones completed 24 of 33 passes for 200 yards and zero touchdowns to go along with one pick in the Patriots’ 21-17 loss to the Raiders. After another sluggish start, the embattled quarterback went 16-of-19 in the second half, including 11-of-13 for 69 yards in the fourth quarter.

Jones probably did enough to remain New England’s starting quarterback for at least another week, although that might say more about the Patriots than anything else.

Story continues below advertisement

But what did his teammates think about his performance? What did Bill Belichick think?

Here are postgame quotes from Belichick, David Andrews and Kendrick Bourne:

David Andrews: “I thought he did a good job. You know, appreciate his effort all day. We just gotta do a better job at the end, collectively, as a unit. I think we had a chance to win — that’s all you can ask for. Like I said, we just do better at the end in crucial moments as a team.”

Kendrick Bourne: “I think Mac is doing great. His energy was great today leading us, and I’m just proud of that guy. He fights, he sits in there, whatever the critics say, whatever people say about him, he comes to work, and he puts his best foot forward every day.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bill Belichick: “I think as a team, we all responded pretty well. He did well. Like I said, we just didn’t make enough plays to win, and that’s really across the board — offense, defense, in the kicking game. We could have been better in every area. I know there weren’t too many plays in the kicking game, honestly, there were not that many. But, offensively and defensively, there’s certainly some things we could have handled a little better than we did.”

Jones and the Patriots now are 1-5 and likely looking at a lost season. Dark times could lie ahead for a once-proud franchise.

Nevertheless, New England will look to score a major upset this Sunday when it hosts the Buffalo Bills.