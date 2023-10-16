Mac Jones’ latest outing wasn’t a mistake-filled disaster like his previous two. But it did feature one boneheaded ball security gaffe.

With the Patriots driving late in the first half, Jones tried to force a pass to a wide-open Hunter Henry while rolling to his right. His throw missed badly, sailing over his tight end’s head and straight to Las Vegas Raiders safety Trevon Moehrig.

New England went on to lose 21-17 at Allegiant Stadium.

Asked about the turnover after the game, Jones said it was an example of him trying to do too much.

“Interceptions are part of the game, and I didn’t make a good throw,” the quarterback told reporters in Las Vegas. “Just trying to do too much. They got three points from it or whatever, and that’s on me.”

Jones committed six turnovers over the Patriots’ previous two games — blowout losses to Dallas and New Orleans — and was benched in both. He had one additional scare later in Sunday’s contest, throwing a pass straight to a Raiders linebacker that receiver Ty Montgomery was able to catch, but had a better outing overall from a decision-making standpoint.

The Patriots’ offense as a whole showed signs of life with two second-half touchdown drives but couldn’t close the gap. A chance at a game-winning drive flopped when DeVante Parker dropped a well-placed Jones deep ball and Maxx Crosby proceeded to sack Jones for a game-clinching safety.

Jones completed 24 of 33 passes for 200 yards and no touchdowns with one turnover.

“I do think the communication was really good,” Jones told reporters, “and we have to continue to build on that throughout these next games, because if you’re not communicating, there’s no way you have a chance. We got that part kind of fixed.”

The loss dropped the Patriots to 1-5 on the season, with daunting matchups against the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins up next on their schedule.