Jalen Ramsey may be close to making his first appearance in a Miami Dolphins uniform. Will that appearance come against the New England Patriots.

Just days before the Week 8 matchup, the status of the star cornerback is still being discussed, including by Ramsey himself.

During the week, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel would not rule out Ramsey for Sunday’s contest. On Thursday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the six-time Pro Bowler would indeed make his season debut against New England.

Apparently, that was news to Ramsey, who took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his status.

So this is why I just got a crazy amount of texts. Well, this is news to me 🤔… mfs don’t care about being right, they care about being first in today’s media. That’s sad. https://t.co/CZo8ATgtKy — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) October 27, 2023

“So this is why I just got a crazy amount of texts,” Ramsey posted. “Well, this is news to me.”

The 29-year-old clarified that he may play on Sunday depending on how the next few days go.

Full transparency, there’s a CHANCE that I can play this Sunday, but that decision genuinely isn’t made yet so that is news to me just like it is to y’all lol



I have to go through a whole process to feel GREAT enough to play. I won’t play if I feel any less than GREAT. — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) October 27, 2023

“Full transparency, there’s a chance that I can play this Sunday, but that decision genuninely isn’t made yet,” Ramsey added. “I have to go through a whole process to feel great enough to play, I won’t play if I feel any less than great.”

Ramsey returned to Florida when the Dolphins acquired him in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Rams after beginning his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Patriots look to split the season series with the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.