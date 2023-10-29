Ezekiel Elliott Rumors: Patriots Open To Trading Star Running Back

Ezekiel Elliott might not even make it to one-and-done status for the Patriots.

Most of the pre-trade-deadline chatter surrounding New England has centered around the likes of Josh Uche, Kyle Dugger, Mike Onwenu and Kendrick Bourne. Uche, in particular, is a popular trade candidate, according to multiple reports.

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard echoed that sentiment in his Sunday notes column. But he also touched on some other players whom the Patriots would be open to trading — including Elliott.

Here’s the full excerpt from Bedard’s column:

“From what I’m hearing, it would take a big offer — at least a third-round pick, likely more — to get the Patriots to budge on anyone else major: Kyle Dugger, Hunter Henry, Mike Onwenu, Trent Brown. However, the Patriots would listen more closely on Adrian Phillips, Jalen Mills, Devante Parker, Juju Smith-Schuster and Ezekiel Elliott. Trading Elliott would be a real coup — signed for nothing and offloaded to a contender for something?”

Bedard added: “From those around the team … Uche is the favorite to be moved, but don’t expect much else. ‘Bill is going to Bill,’ one said. ‘He’s trying to win. Takes a lot for him to move on this kind of stuff.’ “

Elliott, who signed with the Patriots in August, played well during his first seven games.

The former Dallas Cowboys running back posted 60 rushes for 224 yards and a touchdown while adding 13 catches for 59 yards. He came to New England to provide needed depth behind Rhamondre Stevenson, and he’s done just that.

But he also is a running back. And if the Patriots fall to 2-6 with a loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, they absolutely should consider dealing Elliott.

Reminder: The NFL trade deadline is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.