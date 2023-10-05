J.C. Jackson is back with the Patriots after spending 19 months in Los Angeles. And he’s just the latest in a long of players who’ve returned to New England after leaving.

The Patriots acquired Jackson on Thursday in a trade with the Chargers. If the 27-year-old is active this Sunday, or at any point this season, he’ll be the 29th player since 2000 with multiple stints in Foxboro, Mass.

(Note: Players who made the list were on the Patriots’ active roster for at least one game in each stint, and on another team’s active roster for at least one game in between.)

Here’s the full list, as provided by New England’s public relations department:

LB Tully Banta-Cain (2003-06, 2009-10)

OL Caleb Benenoch (2019, 2020)

TE Marcellus Bennett (2016, 2017)

RB LeGarrette Blount (2013, 2014-16)

RB Brandon Bolden (2012-17, 2019-21)

WR Deion Branch (2002-05, 2010-12)

LB Chad Brown (2005, 2007)

OL Trent Brown (2018, 2021-23)

OL Marcus Cannon (2011-19, 2022)

DE Andre Carter (2011, 2013)

S Patrick Chung (2009-12, 2014-19)

RB Thomas Clayton (2010, 2010)

RB Michael Cloud (2003, 2005)

LB Jamie Collins (2013-16, 2019, 2021-2022)

LB Jonathan Freeny (2015-16, 2017)

QB Brian Hoyer (2009-11, 2017-18, 2020-22)

OL Ted Karras (2016-19, 2021)

LB Harvey Langi (2017, 2021-22)

TE Steve Maneri (2010, 2014)

LB Calvin Munson (2021, 2022-23)

S Jordan Richards (2015-17, 2019)

LB/TE Mike Rivera (2012, 2012)

S Guss Scott (2005, 2006)

WR Donte Stallworth (2007, 2012)

LB Maugaula Tuitele (2000-01, 2002)

LB Kyle Van Noy (2016-19, 2021)

P ken Walter (2001-03, 2006)

TE Ben Watson (2004-09, 2019)

There are some decent names on that list. Shout-out Maugaula Tuitele.

So, will Jackson’s second stint with the Patriots be as successful as the first? It’s hard to see it, given how good he was in 2021 and how bad he was with the Chargers. But Jackson remains a talented player when healthy.

We’ll learn more about his Week 5 status as Sunday’s home game against the New Orleans Saints approaches. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.