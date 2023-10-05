Ex-Patriot Thought J.C. Jackson Trade Was ‘Classic Bill’ Belichick

If J.C. Jackson ends up showing shades of his Pro Bowl self for the Patriots this season, Bill Belichick is going to look pretty darn smart.

Belichick and company got the best out of Jackson from 2018 to 2021, a span that saw the former undrafted free agent establish himself as one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks. That highly successful stretch, which saw Jackson earn a 2021 Second Team All-Pro nod, helped the 27-year-old land a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers in March 2022.

But Jackson didn’t up lasting even two seasons in Los Angeles. The Bolts on Wednesday reportedly traded the Maryland product back to the Patriots, who needed cornerback help after reportedly losing Christian Gonzalez for the rest of the campaign.

Brandon LaFell, a key member of New England’s Super Bowl XLIX-winning team, thought the reunion was a vintage Belichick move.

Story continues below advertisement

“Classic Bill,” LaFell wrote in the comment section of an NFL Instagram post. “Signing bonus out the way, he knows and fit my system!!”

Jackson’s signing bonus is, indeed, out of the way, and the Chargers reportedly agreed to pay “the majority” of the sixth-year pro’s $12 million guaranteed 2023 salary. The Patriots reportedly will only spend $1.5 million this season on Jackson, who has no guaranteed money on his deal beyond this campaign.

It was a low-cost move for New England, but fans might not want to get too excited about Jackson being back in Foxboro, Mass. “Mr. INT” himself recently admitted he’s not fully healthy.