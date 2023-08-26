Kendrick Bourne Trade? Patriots Reportedly Might Get Calls

After watching 18 training camp practices, we could make a case Kendrick Bourne currently is the best receiver on the Patriots.

And yet, one NFL insider believes there’s a non-zero chance New England moves the 28-year-old before the start of the season.

Here’s what The Athletic’s Jeff Howe said when asked by an X platform follower whether the Patriots will roster six receivers, instead of their typical five.

“Rare for the Patriots, but not unprecedented,” Howe posted. “I’d expect them to get calls about Kendrick Bourne in the coming days because he’s well-respected around the league, but as of now I’d be surprised if they’d be willing to move him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Honestly, New England would be foolish to trade Bourne.

He’s the one receiver on the roster who offers semi-reliable speed and playmaking ability. The Patriots can’t afford to give that up when they don’t know what to expect from rookie Demario Douglas and oft-injured sophomore Tyquan Thornton.

For what it’s worth, we currently project New England to keep six receivers — including rookie Kayshon Boutte.