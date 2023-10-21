Patriots Hall Of Famer Gives Blunt Advice To Mac Jones

The Patriots faced multiple problems that resulted in their 1-5 record through the first six weeks of the season, but the majority of the blame primarily has been on Mac Jones.

Multiple former New England players have given their takes on why Jones has played poorly and others are ready to move on from the 2021 first-round pick, including talks of bottoming out for a top draft pick.

Ahead of his Patriots Hall of Fame enshrinement, retired longtime coach Dante Scarnecchia joined in on the Jones analysis and used one of the quarterback’s contemporaries as an example of how he can play better.

“Four weeks ago, would you have taken Zach Wilson or Mac Jones? Four weeks later, who would you take Zach Wilson, or Mac Jones?” Scarnecchia told MassLive’s Karen Guregian. “I said (on “98.5 the Sports Hub”) the difference is, one guy has found confidence and comfort. The other guy hasn’t. Now, in four weeks, that can change. Just like it did for Zach Wilson. They just beat a 5-0 football team. They damn near beat the Kansas City Chiefs.”

True to the position he coached during his final years in New England, Scarnecchia highlighted the offensive line issues that haven’t helped Jones’ confidence. But he also gave simple and blunt advice for the third-year quarterback.

“I wish that he would do less interviews and shut the hell up, because all the stuff he continually puts out there … just shut up. Go in the film room. Get ready. Enough (talking). Cuz’ he can play. I think he can play.”

Jones’ on-field outbursts and his overall attitude haven’t endeared him to fans, but his teammates have continued to vouch for the quarterback amid is struggling play.

Scarnecchia is in the camp that other former Patriots and NFL analysts like Dan Orlovsky are on: Jones still is a good quarterback but hasn’t played like one yet. The five-time Super Bowl champion believed once Jones starts playing good football again, everything will work itself out and the talking will cease.

Jones will get that chance this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.