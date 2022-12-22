Julian Edelman Rips Mac Jones For Outbursts, Not Making Key Tackle

Mac Jones is getting it from all angles.

On Tuesday, the struggling sophomore quarterback was shredded by Patriots Hall of Famer Vince Wilfork over his jarring uptick in emotional in-game outbursts.

“I’m tired of that,” Wilfork said during an NBC Sports Boston appearance.

Hours later, fellow New England legend Julian Edelman called out Jones for failing to make a game-saving tackle on Chandler Jones at the end of Sunday’s disastrous road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Season’s on the line,” Edelman said on the latest “Inside the NFL” episode. ” … You’ve gotta trip him.”

Co-host Brandon Marshall then said teams don’t practice for those kinds of situations. Edelman used the comment as an opportunity to take a shot at Jones for his controversial gameday behavior.

“He doesn’t practice all the antics after plays, and waving off coaches and all these little pissy faces and stuff,” Edelman said. “He doesn’t practice that and he does it. Why can’t he make the tackle?”