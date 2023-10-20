If the New England Patriots continue their slide toward the bottom of the NFL, they could look to ship out players ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline.

And if they choose that seller’s route, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne projects as one of their top trade candidates.

A market for Bourne had not materialized as of Friday, however, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“The Patriots could get calls on Kendrick Bourne, as they did last year, but I’m not sensing much movement there as of now,” Fowler wrote.

Bourne leads the Patriots in catches (28) and receiving yards (307) through six games, and his contract status could make him a desirable target for contending teams seeking wideout help. The 28-year-old is in the final year of his deal and has an affordable $4.75 million salary.

Asked earlier this week about the possibility of a trade, Bourne said he wants to stay with the Patriots but knows he could land elsewhere.

“It’ll definitely be on my mind,” Bourne said. “But just being ready for whatever, man. I want to be here. I’d love to be here. But if there’s other plans, then it is what it is.”

Bourne isn’t the only player who could be moved if the Patriots opt to begin a rebuild this month. Others teams are “curious about,” per Fowler’s report, include edge rusher Josh Uche, guard Mike Onwenu, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and safety Kyle Dugger.

Uche, Onwenu and Dugger all are in the final year of their rookie contracts. Barmore has two years remaining on his rookie deal and is coming off a season-best performance in last week’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fowler reported that other clubs are “torn on whether they think New England, at 1-5, blows up the roster at the deadline.”

“They are a team that will say players are available but then will pull back,” one league exec told Fowler.

The Patriots will need to pull off an upset or two to avoid falling to 1-7 for the first time since 1993. They’re facing the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in their next two games and will be heavy underdogs in both.