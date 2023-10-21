Patriots Make Questionable Elevation Prior To Bills Matchup

The New England Patriots made a number of roster moves Saturday, including one that could be viewed as questionable.

Jalen Reagor and Trysten Hill were elevated from the Patriots’ practice squad, marking the second consecutive week where New England gave Reagor a spot on the game day roster. It’s Reagor’s third (and final) elevation of the season, which doesn’t make a whole lot of sense when you consider what he’s done in the first two.

Reagor was elevated prior to matchups against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 and Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6. He did not appear in the loss to Miami, and played a total of 14 snaps against Las Vegas. He has not registered a single touch on the season.

The Patriots seemingly feel more comfortable turning to Reagor than others on the roster, as rookie Kayshon Boutte has been made a healthy scratch in each of the last four games. Boutte was added to the injury report (along with everyone else) this week, so it’s safe to say he’ll be inactive once again Sunday. Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton are healthy, while JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas each returned to practice this week.

Reagor has value as a punt returner, but has not used in that role, with the Patriots choosing to allow Myles Bryant and Jabrill Peppers take over in recent weeks.

In short, the continued elevations for Reagor don’t make much sense on paper.

Hill was also elevated, taking the spot of Jeremiah Pharms Jr. as the Patriots rotate elevating depth defensive lineman from the practice squad. It is expected that he’ll hold an early-down role, working alongside the likes of Lawrence Guy and Davon Godchaux.