The Patriots will be shorthanded at receiver Sunday afternoon, but not dramatically so.

Receiver Demario Douglas and tight end Hunter Henry both are expected to play when New England hosts the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Douglas missed Week 6 while recovering from a concussion, whereas Henry missed practice time this week after suffering an ankle injury during last Sunday’s road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s not all good news, however. Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is unlikely to play due to a concussion, according to Rapoport. Smith-Schuster also missed Week 6 and Tuesday’s practice but was on the field for the rest of the week.

Ultimately, the Patriots offense might not even feel the loss of Smith-Schuster.

New England’s top offseason acquisition caught just 14 balls for 86 yards and zero touchdowns over his first five games. Multiple reports indicate the veteran receiver still hasn’t fully recovered from offseason knee surgery.

The Patriots and Bills will kick off from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.