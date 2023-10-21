The Patriots are a disappointing 1-5 heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, and perhaps a new look could help spark something for the team.

New England posted a short video on social media Saturday ahead of the Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony for Dante Scarnecchia and Mike Vrabel. Included in that video and captioned in the post was a pair of silver pants, which seemed to indicate the Patriots likely will go with their navy jerseys and silver pants uniform for Week 7.

It would mark the second time since New England tweaked their uniforms in 2020, which included blue pants for home and road uniforms.

Those pining for nostalgia will be happy to see a classic look return, but the last time New England brought the look back was last season against the Chicago Bears, which didn’t end up well, to say the least.

That “Monday Night Football” matchup featured the return of Mac Jones from injury amid Bailey Zappe fever. Jones’ poor play forced Zappe back in, much to the delight of the Gillette Stadium crowd, but the 2022 fourth-round pick’s hot run ended during that Week 7 matchup as Justin Fields ran all over the Patriots defense for a 33-14 win for the Chicago Bears.

The Patriots are a significant underdog to the Bills this Sunday — the largest in over two decades. And it could be a similar script if New England’s abysmal play continues, though with Malik Cunningham in the mix and likely not Zappe, whose stock has continued to drop since last season’s Week 7 matchup.

If Buffalo does continue its recent dominance over New England this week, at least the Patriots will look good stylistically in the loss.

