Patriots fans clamoring for another look at Malik Cunningham might get their wish Sunday afternoon.

Or they might not. It’s complicated.

New England this week made the rookie quarterback/receiver a “part” of its gameplan for Sunday’s road game against the Raiders, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Friday. However, due to roster needs elsewhere, the Patriots might be forced to pass on Cunningham for one of their two practice squad elevations.

Cunningham, who signed with New England as an undrafted quarterback, focused on receiver throughout his first NFL summer. He saw some run at quarterback during the preseason, including a mania-inducing drive against the Houston Texans, but otherwise stuck to wideout, which he was learning for the first time. Cunningham also saw work as a kick returner.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots cut the uber-athletic Louisville product after training camp but re-signed him to the practice squad. Cunningham since has remained committed to receiver, according to offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, while offering New England’s defense different looks as a scout-team quarterback.

So, it stands to reason the Patriots, who’ll be without Demario Douglas and JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday, would use Cunningham as a receiver in Las Vegas. That said, Bill Belichick’s comments Friday morning left some wiggle room for a more versatile role.

“Malik’s really worked hard and made a lot of improvement,” the Patriots head coach said during a news conference. “He never really played in the kicking game at Louisville, so he’s started to show up there. Never played receiver. That didn’t look very good either in the spring, but I think he’s really improved there. He can catch the ball, but just route-running, finding zones and things like that. But it’s come pretty naturally to him.

“And he plays a good amount of quarterback. He’s competent there. He’s a smart kid, he works hard, and the opportunities he’s had, he’s actually looked — he’s shown a lot of improvement doing them. It’s a little too early for an induction ceremony here, but it’s definitely a lot of improvement.”

Story continues below advertisement

When asked whether Cunningham could play against the Raiders, Belichick added: “He’s definitely trending towards … Yeah, anybody that keeps improving is going to eventually probably get an opportunity to play.”

In total, the Patriots ruled out seven players for Sunday’s must-win matchup. In addition to the two wideouts, New England will be without offensive linemen Riley Reiff, Cole Strange and Tyrone Wheatley Jr., edge rusher Matthew Judon and special teamer Cody Davis. New England also listed 10 players as questionable, including receiver Tyquan Thornton, safety Kyle Dugger, tackle Trent Brown and defensive tackles Christian Barmore and Davon Godchaux.

As of Saturday morning, there weren’t any open spots on the 53-man roster. But the Patriots could free one up by moving Matthew Judon, who reportedly will be out until December due to a torn biceps, to injured reserve. New England then could activate defensive end Trey Flowers, who’s on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, or Thornton, who practiced all week and is eligible to come off IR. Perhaps another IR move involving Reiff or Wheatley is imminent — but that’s pure speculation.

Patriots officially ruled out Cody Davis, Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Matthew Judon, Riley Reiff, Tyrone Wheatley and Cole Strange for Sunday's game against the Raiders.



10 players were listed as questionable, including Trent Brown, Tyquan Thornton and Kyle Dugger: pic.twitter.com/cobdjImWJ0 — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) October 13, 2023

No matter which way you slice it, there might not be room this week for Cunningham, especially if the Patriots use Thornton and rookie Kayshon Boutte (inactive the last four games) to fill the two holes at receiver. We’ll find out one way or another Saturday afternoon when New England finalizes all of its Week 6 roster moves.

Story continues below advertisement

One thing we do know for sure: Mac Jones will start at quarterback against the Raiders. The plan beyond that is unclear, although one report indicates Will Grier, not Bailey Zappe, will be the next man up if Jones implodes once again.