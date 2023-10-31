Another day, another Josh Uche trade rumor.

In his latest Monday Morning Quarterback column, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer touched on the possibility of an Uche trade, and how it could be impacted by other pre-deadline conversations involving edge rushers.

“The lukewarm interest at that level won’t help the Patriots move Josh Uche, either,” Breer wrote. “Though New England has had advanced talks on an Uche trade with a couple of teams over the past few weeks (Uche’s injury does make things more complicated now). New England has also had interest in safety Kyle Dugger.”

This is just the latest report indicating the Patriots could trade Uche ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Multiple reports indicate the fourth-year pro is the player most likely to be dealt by New England.

However, as Breer noted, Uche’s lingering ankle and foot injuries could complicate things. The Michigan product was inactive for the last two weeks after playing in the first six games.

The 2020 second-round pick also is having a disappointing contract year. After posting a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2022, Uche has just two sacks this season.

You can click here to monitor all Patriots trade rumors as Tuesday’s deadline approaches.

