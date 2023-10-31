Happy deadline day, Patriots fans.

The 2023 NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Will New England, which sits in last place in the AFC at 2-6 and is an extreme long shot to make the postseason, opt to sell off pieces and begin looking ahead to 2024?

The Patriots do have a few players in contract years who could help contending clubs, most notably pass rusher Josh Uche, whose name has appeared in multiple trade rumors. The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed on Monday reported Uche was the Patriots player most likely to be moved.

Other candidates include offensive linemen Mike Onwenu and Trent Brown, safeties Kyle Dugger and Jalen Mills, tight ends Mike Gesicki and Hunter Henry, running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, if New England can find any takers for the underperforming wideout. Fellow receiver Kendrick Bourne was removed from the list of possible trade chips when he tore his ACL during Sunday’s loss to Miami.

Will the Patriots be active sellers? Surprise buyers? Or will they stand pat, as they did at each of the last two trade deadlines?

Follow along with this tracker for live updates on all Patriots-related moves and rumors.