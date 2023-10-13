FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots fans should be cautiously optimistic that Kyle Dugger’s injury isn’t a big deal.

The veteran safety was limited in Thursday’s practice due to a foot injury. It’s easy to overlook those kinds of injury report details, but sometimes they forecast something serious. That certainly was the case for the hamstring injury that Jack Jones suffered during a pre-Week 1 practice.

But Dugger was in New England’s locker room Friday morning without a noticeable limp or any brace/tape on his foot. A few hours later, he participated in the media-access portion of the Patriots’ final practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Those both are good signs, but they don’t mean Dugger is a lock to play in Las Vegas. We’ll learn more about his Week 6 status when the Patriots release their final injury report Friday afternoon.

No attendance changes for the Patriots. Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Matthew Judon all absent pic.twitter.com/aZqKSQAenH — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) October 13, 2023

Here are some other notes from Friday’s practice:

— Receivers Demario Douglas and JuJu Smith-Schuster both missed their fourth consecutive practices as they continue to recover from concussions. They seemingly have little chance of playing against the Raiders.

— Tyquan Thornton practiced for the fourth straight day. New England has until Tuesday, Oct. 31 to activate the second-year wideout off injured reserve.

— Matthew Judon was the only other basement member of the active roster. He reportedly will be out until December due to a torn biceps.

— Jones still hasn’t returned to practice despite being eligible to come off IR. Once he does practice, the Patriots will have 21 days to add him to the roster.

New England will travel to Vegas on Friday afternoon. Sunday’s kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.