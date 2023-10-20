Rising Red Sox Prospect Making Impact In Arizona Fall League

The Boston Red Sox sent several players to the Arizona Fall League as specific prospects look to perfect their craft and get extra game reps after the 2023 season.

One hitter in particular has found his swing with more at-bats to round out his season.

Corey Rosier played in two different levels of the Red Sox farm system this season and keeps playing in a rhythm in Arizona. The 24-year-old is eighth in the Arizona Fall League with a .356 average while tallying a .840 OPS in 11 games. Most recently, Rosier posted a three-hit performance with an RBI and a pair of stolen bases on Wednesday.

Corey Rosier finished 3-for-5 with an RBI and 2 stolen bases last night in Arizona!



Through 11 @MLBazFallLeague games, Rosier has a .840 OPS. pic.twitter.com/Yg5fT0GTma — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) October 19, 2023

In 122 games between two levels this season, Rosier slashed .285/.351/.431 for a .781 OPS while stealing 49 bases.

After starting the season with Double-A Portland, Rosier finished the year in Triple-A Worcester as the outfielder continues his progression in the Red Sox organization.