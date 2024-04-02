WORCESTER, Mass. — The Boston Red Sox adopted several new philosophies regarding pitching development this offseason.

With the big-league team, that shift certainly paid off, spearhead by pitching coach Andrew Bailey. In the first trip through the starting rotation, the Red Sox posted a sub-2.00 ERA among starters.

Those developments continue through the farm system, including at Triple-A Worcester.

“(We’re using) all of them,” WooSox manager Chad Tracy told reporters at Polar Park on Tuesday. “We’re still looking at data and doing reviews with the pitchers after. With specific goals for guys and things they’re working on, there’s definitely changes. Most of the guys here were in major league camp. They’ve already been exposed to it.”

Tinkering with pitch selection and usage continues to be a priority.

“They’ll be ready when they go up there,” Tracy said. “That’s the expectation. We saw a good opening series in the big leagues. We had a good opening series in Worcester with the way we pitched. It was fun to watch. Hopefully, we can carry it through.”

Tracy continued: “The amount of work that’s gone into each of them individually, it’s not just one blanket thing. Each one of them has been looked at and targeted. This is what we want you to work on.”

Boston’s minor league affiliates look to produce depth for the big-league club as the Red Sox seek to change the narrative of its pitching staff in 2024.