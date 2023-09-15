JuJu Smith-Schuster played limited snaps for the New England Patriots in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and there has been growing concern about how his health will hold up throughout the season.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported before the season that Smith-Schuster’s knee was “a mess,” but the 26-year-old debunked that report. However, rookies Kayson Boutte and Demario Douglas played more snaps than him, especially in the two-minute drill. However, it was understandable for the Pro Bowl wideout.

“No, I think it’s just a situation that we were in and the personnel that was out there,” Smith-Schuster told reporters.

When asked if being makes him frustrated, the wideout added: “No, not frustrated at all. I’ve been in this league way too long. When the time is called, when the opportunity is called for me, I’ll make my play.”

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan on Thursday reported the Patrots internally have concerns about Smith-Schuster and viewed him as the team’s fifth-most effective wideout. But he has an optimistic view of his knee Friday.

“Yeah, 100%,” Smith-Schuster said. “I think it’s 100%. I’ve been working on it every day. It’s nice being here, find a nice routine, get in with the trainer every single day to go out there to perform.”

Smith-Schuster was not listed on the Patriots’ injury report, but fans will have to wait until “Sunday Night Football” against the Miami Dolphins to see if Smith-Schuster will play more than he did in Week 1.

