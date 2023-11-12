With the Patriots enduring their worst season in decades, could Bill Belichick and the franchise go their separate ways this offseason?

That’s the scenario The Athletic’s Dianna Russini presented Saturday, writing that sources associated with the Patriots believe Belichick’s New England tenure will end with a “mutual parting of ways” after the season.

“Speculation continues to grow about the end of the partnership between the Patriots and Belichick,” Russini wrote. “In talking to those who have spent time around the Patriots organization and understand the dynamics between team owner Robert Kraft and Belichick, I don’t expect anything to be determined with so much season remaining.

“But if people I talk to had to bet, their money is on a mutual parting of the ways at the end of the season.”

The Patriots entered Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, with an AFC-worst 2-7 record. They’re on pace to lose double-digit games for the first time since 2000 when they went 5-11 in Belichick’s first season as head coach.

A report last week from The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin indicated a loss on Sunday could cost Belichick his job, though other reporters expressed skepticism that Kraft would make such a decision during the season.