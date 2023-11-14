Bill Belichick Shuts Down Hypothetical After Jack Jones Release

Jack Jones’ days with the Patriots are over.

The severance between Jones and New England was set in motion Monday when the franchise released the sophomore cornerback, but the transaction didn’t necessarily indicate the Patriots were completely done with Jones. Theoretically, New England could have tried to bring the 25-year-old back onto its practice squad if he cleared waivers.

But that’s not a move that interests the Patriots. ABC6 in Providence’s Ian Steele on Tuesday asked Bill Belichick if there was any chance Jones ultimately joined the P-squad, and the Patriots head coach simply answered, “No.”

Jones’ 18-month tenure in New England was eventful, but not in the way the Patriots would have liked. The Arizona State product battled injuries, was subject to discipline multiple times and was charged on a weapons-related arrest over the summer. The Patriots reportedly gave the corner one last chance to right the ship in Germany last week, but Jones apparently did not rise to the occasion.

New England wasted no time filling the active roster spot previously occupied by Jones, as it claimed running back JaMycal Hasty off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday. The Patriots return to game action Nov. 26 when they visit the New York Giants.

