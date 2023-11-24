The Blackhawks hoped Taylor Hall would help mentor Connor Bedard in his first season in the NHL, but the former Boston Bruins forward will have to do that on the sideline.

Hall suffered a knee injury this week and will undergo season-ending surgery. The 32-year-old’s injury hit hard in the Chicago locker room.

“It’s heartbreaking. Someone that loves to play so much,” Bedard told reporters Friday, per The Hockey News’ Matthew Carlson. “Every game, so impactful. Such a good hockey player but also such a good person and means so much to our group. It’s heartbreaking, like I said. Obviously, we’re rooting for him and wishing him the best. We know he’s still going to be around, and of course, a big part of the team. It’s sad, but we know he’s going to do what he can to get back.”

Chicago acquired Hall and Nick Foligno from the Bruins this past offseason for Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell. Hall slotted in the first line with Bedard, and the 2018 Hart Trophy winner had scored four points in 10 games this season prior to his injury.

Story continues below advertisement

The Blackhawks are in last place in the Central Division, so they might look to sell veterans to contending teams. Corey Perry was a healthy scratch for the team’s matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.