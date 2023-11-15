Well-known NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky made headlines when he said he heard the next landing spot for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was “already determined.”

“… I’ve heard that’s going to happen,” Orlovsky told the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday when asked about Belichick and the Patriots potentially parting ways this offseason. “And I’ve heard the location is kind of already determined, as well.”

The ESPN analyst somewhat expanded on those sentiments when he appeared on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego With Arcand” on Wednesday afternoon.

Orlovsky did not reveal the specific destination for Belichick, instead saying a “couple” of the places wouldn’t come as much of a surprise. It will be a franchise where it feels like the head coach is nearing the exit, Orlovsky summarized.

“I heard a couple different places that were potentially attached. They’re not going to be shocking to anybody ’cause they’re places that have had question marks at the head coach attached to them throughout this season, I would say,” Orlovsky told the radio station. “So it’s not all that, again, if you sit down and say. ‘What teams do we think at least maybe entertain moving on from their coach?’ It’s not all that impossible to connect some dots, you know?”

Should Patriots owner Robert Kraft fire Belichick or the two parties come to an agreement on a mutual separation, it feels like Belichick could have his pick of a few different landing spots. The Washington Commander have been floated as a suitor while the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers also are among teams who could move on from their coaches should their respective seasons end on a sour note.

“I think there’s organizations that are going to have decisions to be made,” Orlovsky said. “I was say this, if I was an organization and I was going to move on from my coach, or end up moving on from my coach, and I know Bill Belichick has the potential to be a part of that coaching cycle conversation, I would certainly want to make a call. Of course.”

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini wrote this weekend that many within the Patriots organization believe the two parties will part ways this offseason.