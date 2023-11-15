How Patriots Reportedly Handled QB Reps In Only Bye Week Practice

At first glance, it appears as if New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will be keeping his job.
Jones reportedly took the first reps in practice at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, the only session the Patriots will hold given they’re on the bye week.
MassLive’s Mark Daniels reported that Jones was working with starting center David Andrews while Bailey Zappe was not. The media portion is limited, though, as Daniels referenced.
That does not mean Bill Belichick and company couldn’t change their mind before New England travels to face the New York Giants, of course. The tight-lipped Belichick deflected when asked about the team’s starting quarterback immediately after New England’s Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany and again when speaking with reporters Monday.
Should Belichick and the Patriots have featured Zappe with Andrews on Wednesday, it certainly would have sparked headlines throughout the weekend. ESPN’s Dan Graziano already predicted Zappe will start in Week 12, and he’s probably not the only who feels that way.
Belichick is not slated to meet with reporters until Tuesday after the bye.
