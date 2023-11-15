How Patriots Reportedly Handled QB Reps In Only Bye Week Practice

At first glance, it appears as if New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will be keeping his job.

Jones reportedly took the first reps in practice at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, the only session the Patriots will hold given they’re on the bye week.

MassLive’s Mark Daniels reported that Jones was working with starting center David Andrews while Bailey Zappe was not. The media portion is limited, though, as Daniels referenced.

Mac Jones took the first reps of practice. He was with David Andrews and that group. Bailey Zappe came on the field next. Zappe wasn’t with Andrews.



From our brief look at practice, Mac still looks like the starter. We’ll see if that changes next week pic.twitter.com/7qizfXXdzf — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) November 15, 2023

When the Patriots went through their first offensive snaps in the media-access portion of Wednesday’s practice, Mac Jones was in at QB.



All 3 QBs took reps in the time reporters were present. pic.twitter.com/Q9Vjx5TYSc — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 15, 2023

That does not mean Bill Belichick and company couldn’t change their mind before New England travels to face the New York Giants, of course. The tight-lipped Belichick deflected when asked about the team’s starting quarterback immediately after New England’s Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany and again when speaking with reporters Monday.

Should Belichick and the Patriots have featured Zappe with Andrews on Wednesday, it certainly would have sparked headlines throughout the weekend. ESPN’s Dan Graziano already predicted Zappe will start in Week 12, and he’s probably not the only who feels that way.

Belichick is not slated to meet with reporters until Tuesday after the bye.