The Boston Bruins dropped their Monday road game against the Blue Jackets, 5-2. It was their third straight loss and their first three-game losing streak during the regular season since last January.

Their pair of goals came from Johnny Beecher and Matt Poitras. Beecher’s goal was his third in his last five games, and Matt Poitras ended his nine-game goal drought with his fifth goal of the season.

For more on the B’s loss against the Blue Jackets, check out the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the Game in the video above.