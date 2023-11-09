FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots offensive line has dealt with a preposterous amount of adversity this season.

With the exception of center David Andrews, each member of the top unit has missed at least one game. Both tackles signed in free agency, Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff, are on injured reserve for the second time. And both tackles acquired in late-summer trades, Vederian Lowe and Tyrone Wheatley Jr., have battled injuries as well.

And now, just as the unit finally is discovering some consistency, lead O-line coach Adrian Klemm is stepping away for the foreseeable future due to a “health” issue. We know nothing else about Klemm’s situation.

It’s another tough blow for New England’s beleaguered O-line. But the group hopes to maintain the positive momentum it built over the last few weeks.

“Thinking about A.K.,” Andrews said Wednesday during a news conference. “We all have things that happen. You know, sometimes you get in the football building, and it’s football, football — and there’s still life going on outside and things. … It is what it is. You have to deal with it, move on and keep moving. Definitely thoughts and prayers to AK.”

Bill Belichick confirmed that assistant O-line coach Billy Yates will take on a larger role. Yates joined the Patriots in 2021 and essentially became the primary O-line coach early last season as Matt Patricia shifted much of his focus toward playcalling.

“Obviously, I’ve known Billy Yates now for three years,” Andrews said. “I’ve worked with him. He always does a great job.”

Guard Cole Strange added: “Yeah, I’ve got a good rapport with Billy. I think we all do. So, it’ll be seamless. Obviously, a loss is a loss. Hope (Klemm) is doing well.”

It’ll be interesting to see how New England’s O-line looks during this Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany. It’s one thing to execute a gameplan that already was in place, it’s another thing to make adjustments without your primary position coach leading the way.

Additionally, the status of left tackle Trent Brown will be worth monitoring. Brown sat out Week 9 due to ankle and knee issues and didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice due to injuries and personal reasons. He was spotted in the locker room Thursday morning.

The Patriots and Colts will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.